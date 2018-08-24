Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches

The charming innocence of the key characters in Happy Bhag Jayegi was the prime reason behind its success. The sequel, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, takes a cue from there, but actors seem much more confident as if they know what the future has in store for them. The bigger canvas and addition of new actors add value to the film, but overall, the fun quotient has been diluted. That doesn’t mean Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi wouldn’t be able to entertain you at all. It has its own moments, thanks to actors like Jimmy Shergill and Piyush Mishra. It a tale of two Happys (Sonakshi Sinha and Diana Penty) who land in Shanghai (China) at the same time. The first film relied on situations, but the sequel is more about characters. There the spirit gets dampened a bit as the new Happy doesn’t get much to do. Sinha’s role is more like the binding thread than the core of the story itself. Overall, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is a feel good film but there isn't much to make you come back to it.