Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview

Punjabi heartthrob and singer Hardy Sandhu has become a household name with his super hit number, 'Naa Goriye'. In an exclusive selfie interview with News18.com, Hardy unfolded some secrets about his school experience. He said he was studying in a school where sports was not given much importance. Since he was a lot into sports, he had to face some battles to cajole his school Principal to give him his roll number for the Board examinations.Hardy also shared some life lessons with us. "No one is going to help you, you have come out of a situation all by yourself," Hardy said while stressing upon the importance of self-belief to overcome one's problems. Watch this interview to listen to Hardy speak about all of this and how he teaches us his trademark dance step.