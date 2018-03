Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli

Flat Track Racing, one of the oldest forms of motorcycle racing has its roots in the early 1900’s and it slowly gained immense popularity during the 1920’s. Harley-Davidson is a popular brand around the circuit winning most trophies. For the first time ever, Harley-Davison is introducing this sport in India and to support the cause, Marco Belli, the Italian Racing Specialist walked us through the nuance of the sports.