Hashimpura Verdict: A 31 Year-Long Wait For Justice

The high court verdict, which reversed the acquittal of the men from Uttar Pradesh's PAC, brought relief to some. But others felt that the life term awarded to them was not enough. Zulfikar, an eyewitness in the case, alleged that after the massacre, they were harassed not just by the police but also the state government. The killings took place 31 years ago.

A little over a month after communal riots broke out in Meerut on April 14, 1987, the PAC and Army personnel carried out searches in Hashimpura and some other Meerut localities.