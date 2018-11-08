Video Wall

Hashimpura Verdict: A 31 Year-Long Wait For Justice

The families of the 1987 Hashimpura massacre victims could not hold back tears on Wednesday after the Delhi High Court sentenced 16 ex-policemen to life imprisonment for killing 38 people from the Muslim community.

News18.com

First published: November 8, 2018, 3:32 PM IST
The high court verdict, which reversed the acquittal of the men from Uttar Pradesh's PAC, brought relief to some. But others felt that the life term awarded to them was not enough. Zulfikar, an eyewitness in the case, alleged that after the massacre, they were harassed not just by the police but also the state government. The killings took place 31 years ago.
A little over a month after communal riots broke out in Meerut on April 14, 1987, the PAC and Army personnel carried out searches in Hashimpura and some other Meerut localities.
