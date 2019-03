Have Done A Lot For Mathura But Don't Remember Much, Says Hema Malini

BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Hema Malini is quite clearly confident of winning again. The actress, who is contesting again from Mathura seat, in her recent interaction with CNN-News18 claimed that she has worked laboriously. However, on being asked about the work she had done, she said, "I can't recollect now. I don't remember much." Hema Malini joined the party in 2004, and served as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha from 2003 to 2009. Watch her entire interview here.