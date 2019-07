Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?

Jul 26, 2019 09:01 PM IST India India Share

A blooper reel featuring hilarious moments from the making of "Avengers: Endgame" has been released. The not-so-super heroes are captured stumbling over sets and lines, and - in the case of Captain America, Chris Evans - complaining about their costumes."I can't believe I made a whole movie with this thing on," he laughs, indicating his Captain America helmet. "Endgame" - along with the featurette - will arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and various on-demand platforms beginning August 13.