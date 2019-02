Here's What Happens When You Play PUBG and Other Online Games Too Much

How much is too much, when it comes to gaming? WHO, in 2018, classified gaming addiction as a mental health disorder. Several states have issued noticed about PUBG's negative effects. The game is addictive, but it also helps in bettering decision making powers and socialization skills. So after hours of playing a game like PUBG, can you suffer from real health problems? Are you addicted to gaming? Watch to know more.