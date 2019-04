Here's What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2

In Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls, leaders mostly seemed confident of winning. From Raman Singh to Kumaraswamy, most also highlighted the importance of voting and how it shapes the country's future. Hema Malini, Akhilesh Yadav and others highlighted work done by them. News18 tracked down leaders who'd exercised their right to vote in this phase. Watch to know what they said.​ The next phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will be held on 23rd April, 2019.