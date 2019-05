Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review

May 08, 2019 08:53 PM IST India India Share

It was a couple of years ago when Hero first showed us what the Xpulse is going to be at EICMA 2017. Last year at the Delhi Auto Expo 2018 they showed us a production version of the Hero XPulse. Last year, also, at EICMA 2018 they showed us what the Hero XPulse 200T is going to be like. So without any doubt, it’s been a long time coming. Finally, both of these motorcycles are ready to hit the Indian market and put them to test and see whether the hype has been worth it.