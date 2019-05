Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review

Hero MotoCorp has launched their highly anticipated full-faired motorcycle – the Xtreme 200S which is not only one of the prettiest motorcycles in its segment but at Rs 98,500, it also promises to be one of the best value for money sporty commuters in India. We hit the Budhh International Circuit and put the newly launched Hero motorcycle through its paces to find out just how it fares.​