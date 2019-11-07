HiBy R3 Review: A Hi-Fi Music Player That Does the Job Without Breaking the Bank

The HiBy R3 music player is not the most flamboyant. It has a few prickly issues with interface smoothness, some weird rough edges in its software, and in the way some of its equalizer aspects are operated. However, beyond this, it makes for an excellent portable high resolution music player that will please even discerning audio hobbyists. Alongside supporting high resolution music playback via wired and wireless channels, it offers a 2.5mm balanced audio output for complete stereo isolation, and even connects to Wi-Fi to stream music from high res service, Tidal. The product is easy and convenient to use, doesn't take up a lot of space in pockets, and supports a very wide range of audio files. At Rs 15,999, this makes the HiBy R3 an excellent portable high fidelity music player to own.

