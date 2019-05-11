Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়াAssamese
follow us on
reach us on app store
news18
» » News18 Shorts

Himalayan Heights: Conquering Karakoram Pass on a Motorcycle

May 11, 2019 10:30 PM IST Auto Auto
Share

Karakoram Pass, situated on the Indo-China border in Jammu and Kashmir and situated at a height of 18700 FT. The pass has never been conquered on a Motorcycle before, but a team of eleven bikers comprising of seven riders from Royal Enfield, three from Royal Enfield a nd one from Himalayan Motorsports achieved the impossible on the Royal Enfield Himalayan motorcycles. The riders travelled 1100 Km from Leh to Karakoram Pass and back over a period of 14 days had to endure a never heard before terrain, harsh climate and lack of oxygen to reach their destination. We had a conversation with three team members to discuss on the objective of the ride, training and motorcycles, hardships they had to face and also on the journey itself.

SHOW MORE
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram