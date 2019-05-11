Himalayan Heights: Conquering Karakoram Pass on a Motorcycle

Karakoram Pass, situated on the Indo-China border in Jammu and Kashmir and situated at a height of 18700 FT. The pass has never been conquered on a Motorcycle before, but a team of eleven bikers comprising of seven riders from Royal Enfield, three from Royal Enfield a nd one from Himalayan Motorsports achieved the impossible on the Royal Enfield Himalayan motorcycles. The riders travelled 1100 Km from Leh to Karakoram Pass and back over a period of 14 days had to endure a never heard before terrain, harsh climate and lack of oxygen to reach their destination. We had a conversation with three team members to discuss on the objective of the ride, training and motorcycles, hardships they had to face and also on the journey itself.