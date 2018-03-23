Hindi Cinema Stars Laud News18 Reel Movie Awards For Honouring New-Age Cinema

The first edition of Reel Movie awards set the bar high for Bollywood award shows by not only rewarding new age content but also by being authentic and choosing to reward substance and talent over glamour and mainstream films that only cater to the lowest common denominator of the audience. Unlike other award shows, there were no blockbuster film on the nomination list, neither were marquee-name movie stars. Reel Movie Awards consciously chose to take a departure from the formulaic award shows, which celebrate popular cinema with glamorous celebrities and decided to champion independent films and technical expertise instead.The whole concept of honouring and celebrating new-age, content driven cinema was lauded by Hindi Cinema artistes, who were eagerly waiting for an award show that would celebrate real talent. From Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia MIrza, Rajkummar Rao to Pankaj Tripathi, Tillotama Shome among others, aristes were glad that an award show recognising parallel cinema and artistes are being held. To listen to what they had to say, watch the video.​

