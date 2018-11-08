Historic Events Of India Through The Lens Of Praveen Jain

In 1987, 42 Muslim men were brutally murdered by personnel of the Uttar Pradesh PAC. A young Praveen Jain, who was then working as a photojournalist with Sunday Mail, hid behind bushes and doors to take photos of the officers rounding up unarmed men. After 31 years, the photos were used as evidence in court to convict the accused of their crimes, adding another feather to an already decorated hat. Jain, who has spent over 35 yours photographing politics and politicians in India, recalls the incident as if it was just yesterday. The ace photojournalist started photographing political events for news way back in 1981. He has closely documented Indian Prime Ministers from the time Congress's Rajiv Gandhi was in power as well as other senior and veteran leaders. Another major highlight of Jain's career came in 1992 when he captured images of what was allegedly a 'rehearsal' of the Babri mosque demolition, a day before the fateful date of December 6.