Honey Singh In Trouble For Vulgar Lyrics In 'Makhna' | Gippy Grewal Reacts

Jul 10, 2019

Singer Honey Singh is making headlines, again. This time around, he is being admonished for using lewd lyrics against women in his new song Makhna. The rapper has been booked after Punjab State Women Commission Chairperson Manisha Gulati wrote to the Director General of Police to lodge a complaint for using lyrics like "Mein hoon womaniser (I am a womaniser)". The case has been registered at the Mataur police station in Mohali district. This isn't the first time that Honey Singh has drawn flak for his songs. In 2013 too, the rapper got embroiled in the controversy over the lyrics of his song "Main hoon balatkari (I am a rapist)". Watch our video to know how Honey's close friend and singer Gippy Grewal reacted to the controversy.