Hooch Tragedy: People Die After Consuming Spurious Liquor in UP & Uttarakhand

Feb 10, 2019

The death toll in spurious liquor cases reported from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand crossed 90 on Saturday with some more deaths being reported from Meerut and parts of Uttarakhand. Till now 38 people have died in Saharanpur, 18 in Meerut and 10 people have died in Kushinagar. While in adjoining state of Uttarakhand 26 people were reported dead from Haridwar and Roorkee region. The worst hit by hooch tragedy was Saharanpur where as of now 47 people have died and 22 are still in a critical state in hospitals. However, district magistrate Saharanpur Alok Pandey has claimed in a press conference on Saturday that only 36 people have died in Saharanpur in different villages.

