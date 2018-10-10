How Art Therapy Can Help You De-Stress, Express Yourself Imaginatively

As a child, a box of crayons and a colouring book was all you needed to stay happy. It was the idea of revelling in the much-anticipated opportunity to put together your own masterpiece that made the entire experience - which included drawing, coloring and imagining - so enriching. Since there were no rules to abide by, the possibilities were undoubtedly everlasting. It is this act of creating an artwork that adults are surprisingly engaging in and taking pride in. They have realised that the best way to relieve stress is by taking a page right from their childhood. Watch the video to understand how art therapy plays an instrumental role in expressing and exploring your inner self.