How Friends & Colleagues Remembered Chadwick Boseman

Actor Chadwick Boseman, popular for playing Black Panther has died of cancer. According to his family’s statement, Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago. Boseman continued to act despite undergoing surgeries & chemotherapy treatments. Soon after the announcement of Boseman’s death, tributes began to pour in from friends and fans. Mark Ruffalo, Chris Pratt, Sharon Stone, Kamala Harris paid tribute to Boseman on social media. Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden mourned Boseman’s passing and tweeted he ‘inspired generations’. Chris Evans, who played Captain American in the MCU remembered Boseman as a “constantly curious artist”.