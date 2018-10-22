Video Wall

Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute

Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute

How India As World’s Most Depressed Country Can Tackle Depression

Chaiti Narula finds out why it is important to talk openly about how we are feeling and to seek help.

News18.com

First published: October 22, 2018, 7:54 PM IST | Updated: 5 hours ago
facebook Twitter google
India is confronting a mental health crisis. The World Health Organization says we have the highest number of depressed individuals in the world- that’s one, out of every three Indians. Chaiti Narula finds out why it is important to talk openly about how we are feeling and to seek help.

SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More
Loading...