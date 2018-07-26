Video Wall

No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947

No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947

How India Drove Pakistan Army Out Of Kargil

July 26, 1999 -- the Kargil war officially came to an end with the Indian Army recapturing all Pak-occupied Indian posts. Here is a look at the events leading up to #KargilVijayDiwas

News18.com

First published: July 26, 2018, 3:34 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
facebook Twitter google
July 26, 1999 -- the Kargil war officially came to an end with the Indian Army recapturing all Pak-occupied Indian posts. Here is a look at the events leading up to #KargilVijayDiwas
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More
Loading...