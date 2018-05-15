Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

How Modi's Mantra Helped BJP To Emerge As A Single Largest Party

Modi addressed 21 rallies in last 8 days of the Karnataka Campaign. Surveys show mood in the state changed after Modi rallies.

First published: May 15, 2018, 8:46 PM IST | Updated: 4 hours ago
Modi addressed 21 rallies in last 8 days of the Karnataka Campaign. Surveys show mood in the state changed after Modi rallies. Blitzkriegs of Modi in last phase has been BJP's most tested strategy. Siddaramaiah's sub-nationalist undertone failed against Modi Magic. It is advantage BJP in General Elections 2019 .
