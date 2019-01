How To Plan The Perfect Wedding: Lessons From 2018 Weddings

Dec 29, 2018 02:21 PM IST India India Share

2018 was a year of weddings. From Ranveer - Deepika, Priyanka - Nick Jonas, Isha Ambani - Anand Piramal, Sonam Kapoor - Anand Ahuja and the list goes on. Amidst these, there were a few common factors. Like everyone wanted a destination wedding, a Sabayasachi in the trousseau and lots of dancing. Then of course, there were the coordinated pictures and all the controversies. If you are likely to get married sometime soon, and want that fairy tale wedding, this is the perfect video for you.