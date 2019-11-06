HP ZBook Studio X360 G5 Review: A Premium Workstation That's Overkill For Most

The HP ZBook Studio x360 G5 is not the average laptop, which is evident from its price tag of nearly Rs 2.5 lac. However, you will also be hard-pushed to find such a premium, versatile workstation-class laptop in the market, and if you are such a high-intensity user who can justify spending this much on a laptop, the ZBook Studio is a sure-shot good purchase. But, if you are a more average user, and are swayed either by the looks, or the promise of good performance, or just the oomph of owning a super-premium PC, there are less expensive options in the market.