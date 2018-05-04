Video Wall

Breaking Toons: Karnataka Battle Shifts To Social Media

Breaking Toons: Karnataka Battle Shifts To Social Media

Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera

Huawei has launched the P20 Pro as its flagship smartphone for the year 2018. As per the company, the P20 Pro comes as the world's first smartphone with a Leica triple camera setup.

News18.com

First published: May 4, 2018, 10:38 AM IST | Updated: 14 hours ago
facebook Twitter google
Huawei has launched the P20 Pro as its flagship smartphone for the year 2018. As per the company, the P20 Pro comes as the world's first smartphone with a Leica triple camera setup. Hailed by many as the best smartphone camera to date, we test out the claims and the device in general in this review.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More