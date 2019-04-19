Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
Apr 19, 2019 07:09 PM IST
IndiaIndia
Share
A quick glance at the checklist, and the Huawei P30 Pro is really holds no prisoners with the design, the performance, excellent battery life, lots of AI and well, the cameras that are setting a new benchmark in smartphone photography.