Huawei's HarmonyOS : Answer to US sanctions?

Aug 13, 2019 10:21 AM IST iVideos iVideos
The president of the smartphone company Honor Group, Zhao Ming, announced on Saturday the launch of the new Honor Smart Screen TV which uses the HarmonyOS operating system.

HarmonyOS, unveiled on Friday by Huawei, is a smartphone operating system it said can replace Google's Android, adding to the Chinese tech giant's efforts to insulate itself against US sanctions.

The announcement of HarmonyOS highlights the growing ability of Huawei, the number two global smartphone brand and biggest maker of network gear for phone carriers, to create technology and reduce its reliance on American vendors.

US curbs imposed in May threatened Huawei's smartphone sales by limiting access to Android and blocking Google, a unit of Alphabet, from supporting music and other services based on the system.

