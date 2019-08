Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom) and is filled to the brim with features and offers updated exterior and interior styling. So much so, that it is one of the best-looking hatchbacks in India under Rs 10 lakh right now. But does it justify the increase in price? We find out.