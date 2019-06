"I Prefer Doing Films on Strong Causes,"Says Kunal Kapoor

Kunal Kapoor plays a drama teacher in Noblemen, directed by Vandana Kataria. The issue of bullying in schools has been given a Shakespearean spin in this adaptation of Merchant of Venice. Ali Haji, the little kid from Fanaa, stars in Noblemen as one of the main leads. Kunal Kapoor also talks about whether films have a responsibility towards society, his foray into filmmaking and doing movies down south.