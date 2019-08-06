Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়াAssamese
follow us on
reach us on app store
news18
news18
» » News18 Shorts

IAF - A Cut Above First Look: Living Like The Elite

Aug 06, 2019 07:09 PM IST India India
Share

IAF - A Cut Above brings to the fore life at India’s elite security forces, in the form of a smartphone game. The graphics are smooth and actually quite rich, the controls are not fussy, and as the Indian Air Force would have aimed for, keeps the focus squarely on the fighter jets and the missions. Right from the onset, you are trained to control a jet, manoeuver it in the air and land it back safely, and in what is a pleasant surprise, the game mechanics do not make the entire procedure feel artificially simplified. Once you begin the mission, you soon get around to flying Mirage-2000 fighter jets as the chosen pilot for critical missions, and there are 10 single player missions rolled out like a neat storyline. Having played for only a day, IAF - A Cut Above already feels like a solid effort, and even as a standalone game, makes for a pretty impressive one to play.

SHOW MORE
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram