IAF - A Cut Above First Look: Living Like The Elite

Aug 06, 2019

IAF - A Cut Above brings to the fore life at India’s elite security forces, in the form of a smartphone game. The graphics are smooth and actually quite rich, the controls are not fussy, and as the Indian Air Force would have aimed for, keeps the focus squarely on the fighter jets and the missions. Right from the onset, you are trained to control a jet, manoeuver it in the air and land it back safely, and in what is a pleasant surprise, the game mechanics do not make the entire procedure feel artificially simplified. Once you begin the mission, you soon get around to flying Mirage-2000 fighter jets as the chosen pilot for critical missions, and there are 10 single player missions rolled out like a neat storyline. Having played for only a day, IAF - A Cut Above already feels like a solid effort, and even as a standalone game, makes for a pretty impressive one to play.