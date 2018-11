ICC Dispute Committee Quashes PCB's Case Against BCCI

The ICC confirmed that the decision was binding and non-appealable. The hearing which took place from October 1-3 in Dubai had PCB claiming damages in the tune of USD 70 million stemming from BCCI’s failure to play two series in November 2014 and December 2015.



“Following a three-day hearing and having considered detailed oral and written submissions, the Dispute Panel has dismissed the PCB’s claim against the BCCI. The judgement is binding and non-appealable,” said the ICC release.