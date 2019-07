ICC WC 19: Final, Can New Zealand Stop England To Win Their First World Cup?

Jul 14, 2019 01:59 PM IST India India Share

After 45 days of cricket, the home of cricket Lord's will host England and New Zealand. England who will look to continue the trend of last two world cups of the host winning the tournament. Will be up against New Zealand who will look to better their performance from the previous world cup and will look to win it.