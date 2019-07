ICC WC 19| SEMI-FINAL | IND VS NZ | What Is Reserve Day, Which Team Wins Final If It Is Washed Out?

Jul 10, 2019 02:17 PM IST

The 2019 ICC World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand in Manchester, Old Trafford was interrupted by rain on Tuesday (July 9), with New Zealand on 211 for 5 in 46.1 overs. The players were forced off the ground at 2.01 pm local time and the play was finally called off after incessant rain ensured no play was possible. Watch our video to know about resumption and reserve days, and what would happen if semi-finals or final is washed out.