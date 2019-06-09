Take the pledge to vote

ICC World Cup 2019: India To Face Defending Champion Australia

Jun 09, 2019


India in the second match of ICC World Cup 2019 will take on defending champion Australia. Both team will come into the match having won their last match. The match will be played at The Oval Cricket Ground where India doesn't have a good record.

