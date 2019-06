ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith

Steve Smith was booed by fans, during the World Cup match between India and Australia. His World Cup stint this year marks his return to international cricket after being banned in 2018. Virat Kohli, captain of the Indian team, showed true sportsman spirit by gesturing towards the crowd, asking them to stop booing. He asked them to clap for him instead. Watch to know more.