ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves

In a recent development, ICC raised an objection with BCCI over the use of Balidan insignia by the former India captain MS Dhoni. During the first match between India and South Africa, the Indian wicket-keeper was seen with keeping gloves which had the military symbol. Why did ICC object? What did BCCI say on the matter? Watch to know.