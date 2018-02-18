Ice Cricket's First Ever Honest Commentary

Forget silly mid-off, these cricket icons were chilly mid-off as they took part in a star-studded game held on top of a frozen lake. Superstars including Monty Panesar, Virender Sehwag and Andrew Symonds swapped sun-baked outfields and short sleeves for the Swiss Alps and woolly hats as they smashed boundaries in St Moritz. As temperatures plummeted to -12C on February 8 and 9, two teams – Team Royal and Badrutt Palace Diamond – took part in a pair of 20/20 matches. With artificial turf acting as a crease, the Badrutt Palace Diamonds made an impressive 205/2 with a half-century from Andrew Symonds on the second day. Reaching their target with eight wickets to go, Shahid Afridi’s Royals rode an impressive partnership by Jacques Kallis and Graeme Smith. Cricket fans from all over Europe braved the freezing temperatures to watch the exhibition, which was commentated on by Wasim Akram and Charu Sharma. Vijay Singh said: “Following our vision to be unique in our approach, we are delighted to organise the world’s first ever ice cricket tournament. “We are thrilled to witness the success of this specially curated tournament.Today marks a day in the history of cricket where we have witnessed sportsmanship where sports have gone beyond boundaries and all the players were commendable.” The ‘Cricket on Ice’ event was started 25 years ago by some Brits and has been played by amateurs on St. Moritz ever since.