IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok

Celebrities including Rekha, Ranbir Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, attended the 19th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok Actor Gulshan Grover called the event "the biggest celebration of Indian cinema". The most nominated film "Tumhari Sulu," won Best Film. Director Karan Johar and actor Riteish Deshmukh were the emcees for the evening. The show witnessed performances by Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rekha and others.