Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi

Inside the adivasi movement for sovereignty that has swept across central India. In hundreds of 'Patthargarhi' villages, across several states in India, MPs, MLAs, police and state IDs like voter cards and Aadhaar aren't welcomed anymore. Why have de facto village republics emerged in central India and what is the phenomenon of 'Patthargarhi'? News18 travelled to Jharkhand to find the answers to these pressing questions in this web documentary short. News18.com brings to you a special series on the movement led by adivasis, which has spread across hundreds of villages in several states.