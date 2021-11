Imran Khan Surrenders To Protesting Radical Outfit; TLP Can Now Contest Polls After Lifting Of Ban

Pakistan PM Imran Khan approved to remove the extremist group Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) from the list of banned outfits. The TLP was declared as a proscribed organisation in April after violent protests by the group.

