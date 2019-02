In Conversation with Andy Whydell, VP, Systems Product Planning – Active and Passive Safety Technology, ZF

Feb 09, 2019 04:19 PM IST India India Share

When it comes to the future of automobiles, then they are said to be electric and autonomous. ZF is one of the global leaders when it comes to developing technologies that are bringing the future closer to reality. We got into a conversation with Andy Whydell who is the Vice President, Systems Product Planning – Active and Passive Safety Technology at ZF to know more about their upcoming projects.