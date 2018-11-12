In Conversation With Charles Frump, Managing Director, Volvo Auto India

There is a lot of talk going on about the levels of air pollution in India and one of the first factors that is often pointed out as the reason for this pollution are vehicles with internal combustion engines. We get into a conversation with Charles Frump, Managing Director of Volvo Auto India, to understand how true this is. That’s not it, Frump also talks to us about how important it is for auto manufacturers to work with the Indian government towards a future of electric vehicles and how that vision aligns with the global vision of Volvo. We also speak about the buzz in the automotive world globally, which is the onset of autonomous vehicles and autonomous driving technologies and when will it be a reality in India, if at all.