In Conversation With Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric and President, SMEV

Aug 13, 2019 11:13 AM IST Auto Auto


The Indian automotive sector is going through a major transition period with a shift towards electric mobility with almost everyone talking about it. But how much of it is really happening on ground, what are the effects of the policies being introduced for Electric Vehicle makers in India and what are the next steps to be taken in order to fulfill India’s electric mobility dream? Who better to tell us than Naveen Munjal, Managing Director, Hero Electric and President, Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV). Watch our conversation as we answer all of this and more.

