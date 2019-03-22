In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime

December 16, Delhi winters, one girl, six men and a moving bus. These are enough to take us back to the brutal and barbaric gang rape in 2012 that shook the conscience of the country and forced the citizens to unite and come on the streets demanding justice for Nirbhaya. It’s been six years since then. And while most of us may have moved on from the incident, Richie Mehta, the director of Netflix’s original series Delhi Crime is still struggling to come out of it. Channeling his emotions, angst and pain he devoted four years to research about the Nirbhaya case. In conversation with News18, director Richie and Delhi Crime's lead actress Shefali Shah opens up about the emotional thrust and the groundwork the team did to understand police's point of view, their emotional response and their intellectual understanding towards the barbaric incident. The seven-part series unfurls that lesser-known side of the Nirbhaya case. Releasing on March 22, on Netflix, Delhi Crime also stars Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang in pivotal roles.