Incredibles 2 Review: Disney Sequel Packs A Punch, Jack Jack A Surprise

Incredibles 2 is a stunning, delightful film for a number of different reasons, but one that we haven’t really talked about much is the fact that, in many ways, it feels a lot more like a remake of the original film rather than a full-on sequel. While that may sound like a problem, it turns out Pixar—as usual—knew exactly what it was doing.