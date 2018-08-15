Video Wall

PM Narendra Modi Announces Manned Space Mission by 2022

PM Narendra Modi Announces Manned Space Mission by 2022

Independence Day 2018 : The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana

News18 brings to you a rendition of the original lyrical composition by Tagore as performed by college students in Delhi for India's 72nd Independence Day.

News18.com

First published: August 15, 2018, 10:07 AM IST | Updated: 2 mins ago
facebook Twitter google
The first paragraph of a five paragraph-long poem was adopted as the National Anthem of India in 1947. The original poem was composed by Rabindranath Tagore many years earlier. News18 brings to you a rendition of the original lyrical composition by Tagore as performed by college students in Delhi for India's 72nd Independence Day.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More
Loading...