Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem

At a time when chart busters change every week—here's a song that has ruled for a 107 years. Yes, that's how long ago Rabindranath Tagore wrote it, as a FIVE stanza poem called 'Bharot Bhagyo Bidhata'. The song is written in Sanskritized Bangla and composed in Raag Ahilya Bilawal.



It was sung for the first time on the December 27, 1911, at the Calcutta session of the Indian National Congress. Just three days after it was sung in Calcutta, British monarch King George V was to arrive in the city and a section of the English press in Calcutta thought—and reported— that Tagore's anthem was an homage to the emperor.



The controversy grew to a point where Tagore had to rebut the claims himself, in 1939, he called these claims “unbounded stupidity.”



On January 24, 1950 Jana Gana Mana was officially made India's national anthem. But do you know what the national anthem means? Watch this video to know the story behind it.