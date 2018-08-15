Independence Day: Flashback Of Days Leading to 15th August 1947

After ruling for over 200 years, Britishers packed their bags to leave India. Cyril Radcliffe drew the line of partition, dividing Pakistan and East Pakistan from India. Mohammed Ali Jinnah left Delhi and India forever on the 7th August. On 12th August, Kashmir’s king Maharaja Hari Singh proposed Standstill Agreement with India and Pakistan. The Hindu Muslim Riots in Calcutta in August 1946 spread through the country. There was ruthless killing all over the nation. Mahatma Gandhi indicated his unhappiness on the partition through his vow of silence. Midnight of 14th August 1947, when the world slept, India got her Freedom. People gathered outside the parliament house despite heavy rainfall. Jawarharlal Nehra was sworn in as the President of free India.