India and World War 1: 100 Years of WW1

World War I ended on November 11, 1918 at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. This day marks 100 years of the Great War ending. The war was mainly waged between the Triple Entente (France, Russia, Britain) and the Triple Alliance (Germany, Austria-Hungary, Italy). With imperialism prevalent, troops from several other nations, like India, was drawn in. Approximately 1.3 million Indian soldiers served in WW1. More than 74,000 Indian soldiers died

