India Diphtheria Death Toll On a Rise

One of the six children admitted at a municipal hospital in Delhi on Sunday night died due to diphtheria, taking the toll to 19. While North Delhi mayor Adesh Gupta has asked for a probe to check the alleged “callousness of hospital authorities” in procuring the anti-diphtheria serum (ADS), the staff pointed out that nearly all the cases follow the same pattern. “Of the six children who came in the last night, one more has died. Most of these cases are from Muslim populated areas where there is lack of awareness regarding the vaccines,” claimed an official, adding that the cases were concentrated in districts of Ghaziabad and Meerut in western Uttar Pradesh.