India Summons Pakistan Charge d'Affaires Over Ceasefire Violations Along LoC in J&K

Nov 15, 2020 07:18 PM IST

Indian govt has summoned top diplomats of Pakistan over the ceasefire violations that killed 5 Indian soldiers & 4 civilians. MEA condemned the attack & said it was deplorable that Pakistan chose a festive occasion to perpetrate violence in J&K.